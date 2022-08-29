Jaguars release Laquon Treadwell, Tyrell Adams, Rudy Ford

Getty Images

The Jaguars have moved on from 10 players in advance of Tuesday’s roster deadline.

Jacksonville announced that linebacker Tyrell Adams, safety Rudy Ford, offensive lineman KC McDermott, and receiver Laquon Treadwell have been released.

Defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai, running back Ryquell Armstead, cornerback Benjie Franklin, defensive back Brandon Rusnak, linebacker Chapelle Russell, and offensive lineman Badara Traore have all been waived.

A former first-round pick, Treadwell is perhaps the most notable name among the group. He caught 33 passes for a career-high 434 yards with one touchdown last year for Jacksonville. The team re-signed him in March.

Jacksonville’s roster currently stands at 67 players. All teams must be down to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.