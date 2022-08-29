Jets cut Javelin Guidry, Bradlee Anae

Getty Images

The Jets continue making cuts ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline to reach 53 players.

They are cutting defensive back Javelin Guidry and defensive end Bradlee Anae, NFL Media reports.

Guidry, 24, has played 28 games, including five starts, with the Jets the past two seasons. He appeared in all 17 games last season, seeing action in 486 defensive snaps and 134 on special teams.

In his career, Guidry has 70 tackles, three pass breakups and four forced fumbles.

Anae, 23, entered the NFL as a fifth-round choice of the Cowboys in 2020. He has played 11 games in his career, all with Dallas, and has two career tackles.