Jets officially name Sauce Gardner a starter for Week 1

Getty Images

The Jets don’t know if quarterback Zach Wilson will be starting against the Ravens in Week 1, but they have made a call on cornerback Sauce Gardner.

While Gardner was the fourth overall pick this year, head coach Robert Saleh said in June that everyone on the roster has to “earn your right to play football” and the team maintained that Gardner was competing with Bryce Hall throughout the preseason. That competition officially ended after Sunday’s game against the Giants when Saleh announced Gardner will be in the starting lineup.

“He’s going to be our Week 1 starter,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “He’s been fantastic. Bryce Hall has had a really good training camp also, but at the same time with the overall body of work since OTAs, it’s clear that the kid is going to be pretty good.”

The Jets have another new starter at the other cornerback spot in D.J. Reed and the hope is that the duo is part of an across the board upgrade for a defense that finished dead last in yards and points allowed a year ago.