Jimmy Garoppolo takes pay cut, stays with 49ers

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo is not done with the 49ers after all.

The 49ers and Garoppolo have agreed to a new contract that will keep him in San Francisco this season. Garoppolo had been due a non-guaranteed base salary of $24.2 million this season, but now Garoppolo will get a fully guaranteed salary of $6.5 million, with various incentives that could push his compensation up over $15 million if he were to get significant playing time, according to multiple reports.

Garoppolo is not expected to get that significant playing time at the moment, as the 49ers are planning to go with Trey Lance as their starting quarterback. But if Lance gets injured or gets benched, Garoppolo can make good money — though still not the kind of money he would have made on his current contract.

The contract also includes a no-trade clause, and will prevent the 49ers from putting the franchise tag on Garoppolo next year.

After an offseason full of speculation about whether the 49ers would trade or release Garoppolo, the answer proved to be neither: Garoppolo stays in San Francisco, as Lance’s backup.