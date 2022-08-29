Jimmy Garoppolo takes pay cut, stays with 49ers

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 29, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT
Los Angeles Rams defeat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 during a NFC championship football game at SoFi Stadium.
Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo is not done with the 49ers after all.

The 49ers and Garoppolo have agreed to a new contract that will keep him in San Francisco this season. Garoppolo had been due a non-guaranteed base salary of $24.2 million this season, but now Garoppolo will get a fully guaranteed salary of $6.5 million, with various incentives that could push his compensation up over $15 million if he were to get significant playing time, according to multiple reports.

Garoppolo is not expected to get that significant playing time at the moment, as the 49ers are planning to go with Trey Lance as their starting quarterback. But if Lance gets injured or gets benched, Garoppolo can make good money — though still not the kind of money he would have made on his current contract.

The contract also includes a no-trade clause, and will prevent the 49ers from putting the franchise tag on Garoppolo next year.

After an offseason full of speculation about whether the 49ers would trade or release Garoppolo, the answer proved to be neither: Garoppolo stays in San Francisco, as Lance’s backup.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Jimmy Garoppolo takes pay cut, stays with 49ers

  3. As a Niners fan I actually like this. The regime isn’t sold on Trey. If Trey struggles you can put Jimmy in, who knows the system. If it was a rebuilding team, I’d understand him leaving, but this team is built to win now. Smart decision on both sides.

  5. Looks like 49’ers front office has figured out what everyone else already knows: Trey Lance is a bust. Pretty nice work keeping a serviceable QB on the roster to cover up last year’s draft debacle.

  7. I’m happy as a 9ER fan. A proven Insurance policy if Trey Lance is injured for a team built to win a SB this season

  8. Jimmy probably left some money on the table to take this deal. This is a big win for the 49ers though. I wouldn’t have been tempted to take it if I were Jimmy after how they treated him.

  10. No way in the world he comes back if they’re comfortable with Lance. Starting by Week 6.

  13. Trey lance continues to show that all the picks they traded away was a waste. He has the opportunity, it’s on him to take advantage of being a starter on a team that is built to compete

  14. This has nothing to do with not trusting Lance. Smart business move. They weren’t getting anything of value for him now. Hang onto him for that 3rd rd comp pick when he leaves next year, still free salary up and have the best backup situation in the league in the event Lance gets hurt. Only move to make.

  15. I think the 49ers do care about making the playoffs so they might not hesitate to bring back Garoppolo if Lance doesn’t fare well. Unlike the Jags and Jets who kept Lawrence and Wilson playing and ended up with 3-14 and 4-13.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.