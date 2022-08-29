John Harbaugh on Ronnie Stanley: When he gets out there, we’ll start coaching him

Posted by Josh Alper on August 29, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT
The Ravens activated left tackle Ronnie Stanley from the physically unable to perform list on Friday and that move made him eligible to practice for the first time this summer, but Stanley isn’t quite ready to take that step yet.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters at his Monday press conference that Stanley did not take part in Monday’s practice. Stanley is coming back from ankle issues that have kept him out of the lineup for most of the last two seasons and Harbaugh said that Tuesday may be the day that he jumps back into the practice routine.

“He didn’t come out today,” Harbaugh said. “We’re looking for maybe tomorrow. They have a plan in there and they’re kinda working him back in. When he’s out there in individual, we’ll start coaching him.”

Activating Stanley suggests the Ravens believe that he will be good to go in the first four weeks of the regular season. Any progress on the practice front this week would raise hopes that he’ll be playing against the Jets in Week 1.

