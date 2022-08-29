JuJu Smith-Schuster back at practice

Getty Images

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said last week that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would be fine despite missing time with a knee injury and that assessment looks accurate on Monday.

Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com reports Smith-Schuster returned to practice for the Chiefs. With two weeks to go before they open the season against the Cardinals, Smith-Schuster would seem to be on track to be full speed for Week 1.

Good health will pay off for Smith-Schuster this season. The Chiefs recently doubled his per-game roster bonuses from $30,000 to $60,000, so he’ll be able to add $102,000 to his compensation by playing every game.

Cornerbacks Rashad Fenton and Trent McDuffie and defensive end Carlos Dunlap also returned to practice for the Chiefs Monday.