JuJu Smith-Schuster back at practice

Posted by Josh Alper on August 29, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said last week that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would be fine despite missing time with a knee injury and that assessment looks accurate on Monday.

Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com reports Smith-Schuster returned to practice for the Chiefs. With two weeks to go before they open the season against the Cardinals, Smith-Schuster would seem to be on track to be full speed for Week 1.

Good health will pay off for Smith-Schuster this season. The Chiefs recently doubled his per-game roster bonuses from $30,000 to $60,000, so he’ll be able to add $102,000 to his compensation by playing every game.

Cornerbacks Rashad Fenton and Trent McDuffie and defensive end Carlos Dunlap also returned to practice for the Chiefs Monday.

4 responses to “JuJu Smith-Schuster back at practice

  2. Ju-Ju is primed and ready to have the best Tik-Tok season of his career.
    Spent the entire offseason working on new dance concepts.
    He’s determined to increase his followers this year.

  3. When he was a Steeler his knee had to be drained after every game…kinda young for that already

  4. Good to see JuJu is healthy enough to dance on other team logos, and mentor the other young Chiefs WRs on TikTok techniques.

