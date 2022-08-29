KJ Hamler feels “back to myself” after return to game action

Getty Images

The Broncos played without 10 of the 11 players they list as offensive starters on their depth chart for their preseason finale, but wide receiver KJ Hamler wasn’t in the lineup because the team’s uncertain about what he brings to the table.

Hamler tore his ACL and injured his hip in the third week of the 2021 season and did not play in the team’s first two preseason games, so it had been a long time without any game action for the 2020 second-round pick. He caught three passes for 18 yards and drew a personal foul penalty in 25 snaps of work.

Hamler said after the game that he “needed” the hit from Vikings defensive back Myles Dorn and that the game gave him confidence that he’s back to form heading into the regular season.

“I felt good out there,” Hamler said, via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. “It’s very exciting to be back. [Head coach Nathaniel Hackett] didn’t really want to play me, but you know, I was just like, ‘Man, just let me get in. Let me get a few reps and just see if I’m still myself.’ I just wanted to know that I am back to myself, and I am.”

Hackett may not have wanted Hamler to play, but he said it was a “very encouraging” outing for the wideout. Hamler’s expected to join Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy as the top wideouts in Denver with Tim Patrick out for the year with a torn ACL.