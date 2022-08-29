Lions cutting Tim Boyle

Posted by Charean Williams on August 29, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT
After Sunday’s preseason game, Lions coach Dan Campbell was asked what he had seen from backup quarterbacks Tim Boyle and David Blough in the team’s search for a backup quarterback.

“It became very clear,” Campbell said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “I think we got things answered. I’ll leave it at that.”

Campbell might have meant the Lions need to look outside the organization for a backup. Neither Blough nor Boyle won the job.

But Boyle for sure has lost it.

The Lions are cutting Boyle, NFL Media reports. His release will save the Lions $1.75 million against the cap.

Boyle started Sunday and went 5-of-15 64 yards and an interception, getting pulled after throwing the pick.

The only question now is: Will the Lions keep Blough as the backup to Jared Goff?

3 responses to “Lions cutting Tim Boyle

  3. I remember the Packer fans were upset at the time about losing him. Then on Detroit radio Mike Valenti talked about how was this guy an NFL QB because he had a horrible college career. I never knew much about him, but im not going to miss him. We will get our QB rookie next draft with how many picks we have, time for us to get our Herbert or Allen.

