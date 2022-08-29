Lions name Jeff Okudah a starting cornerback

Getty Images

Cornerback Jeff Okudah‘s first two seasons with the Lions haven’t gone as hoped, but he’ll have a prime chance to turn that around this year.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after Sunday’s preseason finale that Okudah has earned a starting cornerback job opposite Amani Oruwariye. Okudah had been listed behind Will Harris on the team’s initial depth chart this summer.

“Love where Jeff is going, love how he did step up to the challenge,” Campbell said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “He answered the bell. He wasn’t afraid of the competition, and he went after it and I would say he’s earned him a spot.”

Okudah was the third overall pick of the 2020 draft, but a groin injury and torn Achilles meant he ended his first two seasons on injured reserve. The hope in Detroit is that he’ll be on the field and more productive this time around.