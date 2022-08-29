Matt Rhule expects Sam Darnold to miss “at least” four weeks

Getty Images

Word on Saturday was that Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will miss four-to-six weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain he suffered in the team’s final preseason game and head coach Matt Rhule confirmed that timeline on Monday.

Rhule told reporters at a press conference that the team expects Darnold to miss “at least” four weeks as a result of the injury. That makes it very likely that the Panthers will keep Darnold on the roster through the cut to 53 players and then place him on injured reserve.

Players who go on injured reserve after cutdown day are eligible to return to the active roster after missing four games.

Darnold’s injury leaves P.J. Walker as the only healthy backup to Baker Mayfield in Carolina. Unless they make a move for an outside quarterback in the coming days, that will remain the case when they kick off the season against the Browns in Week 1.