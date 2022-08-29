Mike McDaniel: “Very tricky” decision to make on Skylar Thompson

Getty Images

The Dolphins know they are keeping two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster this season, but they face a tough call about whether to keep a third.

Seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson wrapped up a strong preseason by going 7-of-10 for 103 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday. Thompson was 36-of-48 for 450 yards and five touchdowns overall this summer, which makes a strong case for keeping him on the roster behind Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater.

On Sunday, head coach Mike McDaniel called Thompson’s play “really exciting” and that he’s done “quite literally everything you can to be a part of this team,” but stopped short of saying that Thompson would avoid the waiver wire this week.

“I think he’s opened eyes with the way he’s played and you know, it’s made that situation very tricky in terms of whether or not you can try to have them on practice squad or keep them on the 53,” McDaniel said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.

There are teams with less settled backup quarterback situations than the Dolphins and it seems likely that one of them would put in a claim on Thompson given how well he’s played over the last few weeks. We’ll know on Tuesday if Miami is willing to take that risk in order to free up a roster spot at another position or if they make sure Thompson sticks around by keeping him on the roster.