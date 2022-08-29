Najee Harris has been dealing with Lisfranc sprain

Getty Images

Steelers running back Najee Harris made his preseason debut in Sunday’s game against the Lions and then shared some details about the foot injury that he’s been dealing with throughout training camp.

Harris hurt his foot in the team’s first padded practice of the summer and told reporters that he was diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain. He said he was given a four-to-six week recovery timeline, which leaves him on path to be 100 percent for the season opener.

“I’m just now getting over it,” Harris said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “It was getting back in my motions. I was rusty today. It wasn’t a good performance and nothing I should be proud of, either. I need to get better.”

Harris ran four times for 10 yards and caught three passes for 11 yards on Sunday. Getting back to full health should lead to more productive outings once the regular season is underway.