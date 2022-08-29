P.J. Walker says he “absolutely” should go into season as Panthers’ No. 2 QB

Getty Images

It was only 10 days ago that P.J. Walker was the fourth quarterback on the Panthers’ roster and looking to be the odd-quarterback out. The Panthers traded for Sam Darnold in 2021. They drafted Matt Corral in April. They traded for Baker Mayfield in July.

Walker admits his future with the Panthers crossed his mind.

But injuries happen.

Corral injured his foot in the Aug. 19 preseason game and is on injured reserve and out for the season. Darnold injured his ankle Saturday night and is expected to miss “at least” four weeks.

Just like that, the Panthers are down to Mayfield and Walker.

“It happened pretty quick, but over the process of training camp and OTAs, I’ve always been preparing and always (been) ready,” Walker said Monday, via video from the team. “That’s the way you’ve got to approach it. Being in a backup role, you have to be ready no matter what. You never know when your number is going to be called.”

The Panthers have not told Walker whether he will enter the season as the backup to Mayfield, but he believes he “absolutely” has earned the job.

“I think I’ve got great knowledge of his offense,” Walker said. “I think I’m doing a great with the offense, communicating and things like that. I honestly think so, yeah.”

The Panthers likely add a quarterback either on the 53-player roster or the practice squad through a trade or cuts. Will Grier, whom the Panthers cut a year ago, might be a possibility if the Cowboys move on from him.

But it’s doubtful another quarterback can get up to speed on the team’s offense by the season opener, which will leave Walker as the team’s No. 2.

He has played nine games with two starts the past two seasons, throwing two touchdowns and eight interceptions.