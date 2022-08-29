Ravens cutting Tony Jefferson

Getty Images

Veteran safety Tony Jefferson won’t make the Ravens’ 53-man roster.

Jefferson will be among the Ravens’ cuts, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Ravens are moving on at safety with new arrivals in first-round rookie Kyle Hamilton and free agent Marcus Williams.

Originally an undrafted rookie with the Cardinals in 2013, Jefferson became a very solid starting safety in Arizona and then signed a lucrative free-agent contract in Baltimore in 2017. But he has barely played in recent years, appearing in just 11 games over the last three seasons. He may have reached the end of the road.