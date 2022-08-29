Report: 49ers cut Ken Crawley

Getty Images

A day after cutting cornerback Ka'dar Hollman, the 49ers have done the same with cornerback Ken Crawley, Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports.

Crawley was not at Monday morning’s practice.

The 49ers signed Crawley on Aug. 10.

He spent most of his career with the Saints, signing with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2016. The Saints cut him in 2019. He spent some time with Miami, Las Vegas and Arizona before going back to the Saints in 2020 and playing for the club again through last season.

Crawley has appeared in 55 games with 25 starts. He has a pair of interceptions and 32 passes defensed in his career. He’s also played plenty of special teams, with the majority of his snaps in the past two seasons with New Orleans coming on that unit.