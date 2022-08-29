Report: Jaguars trade Laviska Shenault to Panthers

Posted by Josh Alper on August 29, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT
The Jaguars released wide receiver Laquon Treadwell on Monday and they are reportedly shipping another wideout out of town.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is trading Laviska Shenault to the Panthers. There is no word on the compensation going back to Jacksonville.

Shenault was a second-round pick in 2020, so he was playing for his third coaching staff in as many years with the Jaguars. He’ll now go to No. 4 and try to find a role in a receiver group that currently includes DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall, Shi Smith, Brandon Zylstra, Rashard Higgins, Keith Kirkwood, and C.J. Saunders.

Shenault had 121 catches for 1,219 yards and five touchdowns for the Jaguars. He also ran 29 times for 132 yards.

  1. Watching him play in college was special. I thought he was going to be big time in the NFL. I’ll be interested to see if he can make it happen in Carolina.

