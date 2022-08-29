Report: Jets are cutting La’Mical Perine

Getty Images

The Jets are releasing running back La'Mical Perine, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The team made Perine a fourth-round draft selection in 2020.

He was listed behind Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman and Breece Hall on the depth chart and competing with Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight. The Jets added Carter and Hall in the past two drafts.

Perine played 14 games in two seasons, rushing for 263 yards and two touchdowns on 64 rushes and catching 11 passes for 63 yards.

He appeared in only four games last season and saw just eight carries for 31 yards.