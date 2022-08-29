Reports: Steelers getting trade calls on Mason Rudolph

August 29, 2022
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not made any public announcements about who will start at quarterback against the Bengals in Week 1, but the likeliest choice is Mitch Trubisky and recent developments make it look like first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be the No. 2.

That pushes Mason Rudolph to No. 3 and it has reportedly led some teams to call the Steelers to see if they might want to part ways with the 2018 third-round pick. According to multiple reports from NFL Media, the Steelers have been hearing from teams interested in a potential trade for Rudolph.

Steelers General Manager Omar Khan said on the All Things Covered podcast this weekend that he anticipates holding onto all three quarterbacks and they’d likely prefer to have an experienced player on hand to complement Pickett should Trubisky go down with an injury at some point this season. The right offer could lead them to consider other options for that role, however.

Rudolph will make a base salary of $3 million this season and he’s set for free agency in 2023.

  1. nice, steelers should totally take anything they can get for their qb3, i wonder if cleveland is one of the callers

  3. Rudolph for Mattison straight up. Vikings can cut Mannion and Mond. Cousins, Mullens, Rudolph for QB 1-2-3

  6. Teams always act like they aren’t interested in a trade. I bet that if they were offered a 6th round pick they would take it. I’ve watched Steelers for years. Rudolph is a career backup.

  8. $3M is relatively cheap for a good backup. I don’t think Mason will be too happy, but Steelers should hold on to him unless Khan receives a crazy trade offer in return.

  11. Meh lets be honest, their getting calls but likely not getting much for offers. At this point teams are likely kicking the tires to see if one of their bubble players could be traded for him.

