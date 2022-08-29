Ron Rivera: Brian Robinson doing well, no timeline for return

Getty Images

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera tweeted that running back Brian Robinson was in good spirits after visiting the rookie in the hospital on Sunday and he offered another update on Robinson’s condition Monday.

Robinson was shot twice in his lower extremities and suffered non-life-threatening injuries during an attempted robbery on Sunday evening. Rivera told reporters on Monday that all the news from doctors and Robinson has been positive and that it is too soon to start thinking about when he might be able to resume his playing career.

“I can’t get into specifics of it other than to say he’s doing well. I had an opportunity to visit with him last night, which was really a relief and kind of cool because he was in a really good place,” Rivera said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “The doctors were very positive with him and he was very positive as well. He’s very fortunate, it’s a very unfortunate situation. He’s doing well, it’s just gonna be a matter of time before he’s back out here. There is no timeline, but, as I said, everything’s been very positive.”

Robinson was a third-round pick this year and was slated for a role in the backfield alongside Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic in his rookie season.