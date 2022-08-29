Sony Michel headlines first wave of Dolphins cuts

Getty Images

Running back Sony Michel‘s time with the Dolphins is up.

Michel signed with the Dolphins in May, but the team announced his release on Monday afternoon as they began making cuts toward the 53-man limit. The Dolphins also signed Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert as free agents this offseason and still have Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed as part of a deep backfield in Miami.

Michel won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams last year, but the 2018 Patriots first-rounder will now have to find another place to continue his career.

The Dolphins also officially announced the previously reported release of wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. Offensive lineman Adam Pankey and defensive back Quincy Wilson were released and the team waived waived offensive lineman Blaise Andries, defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr., running back Gerrid Doaks, cornerback Elijah Hamilton, defensive tackle Niles Scott, linebacker Darius Hodge, defensive back D'Angelo Ross, and running back ZaQuandre White. Hodge and Ross had injury designations.

Linebacker Calvin Munson landed on injured reserve to round out the day’s moves. With 13 players off the roster, the Dolphins have 14 more moves to make on Tuesday.