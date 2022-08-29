Titans acquire Dennis Daley in trade with Panthers

Getty Images

The Titans have acquired offensive lineman Dennis Daley in a trade with the Panthers, the team announced Monday night.

Tennessee received Daley and a seventh-round selection in the 2024 draft from Carolina in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2024 draft.

The Panthers made Daley a sixth-round draft pick in 2019, and he has appeared in 34 career games with 21 starts. Daley has seen action at left tackle (13 games), left guard (seven games) and right guard (one).

Daley played 15 games in 2021, including nine starts. Daley started five games at left guard and four games at left tackle a year ago.

He played 31 snaps at guard for the Panthers in the team’s preseason finale against the Bills on Friday night.

In college, Daley played two seasons at South Carolina after transferring from Georgia Military College. He started 23 of the final 24 games while playing left tackle in 2018 and second half of 2017 after beginning the season at guard.