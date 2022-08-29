Tom Brady’s not-final touchdown pass is up for sale, again

Posted by Mike Florio on August 29, 2022, 9:31 AM EDT
NFL: JAN 23 NFC Divisional Round - Rams at Buccaneers
Getty Images

After Tom Brady retired in February, the ball that ended up being his final touchdown pass sold at auction for $518,000. Then, Brady came back. The buyer, who apparently was exempt from the phrase “buyer beware,” got a pass.

But it’s back. Lelands is offering the ball that would have been Brady’s final touchdown pass, if he has indeed retired.

The bidding for the ball caught by receiver Mike Evans and thrown into the stands starts at $25,000. And someone has already put $25,000 on the table. The auction remains open until September 17.

So if you’re not 45 and don’t have a lot of shit going on, explore the possibility of getting the ball that ended up being Brady’s last touchdown pass, until his next one.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Tom Brady’s not-final touchdown pass is up for sale, again

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.