Vikings cut T.Y. McGill

Getty Images

Defensive lineman T.Y. McGill is among the cuts in Minnesota.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings are releasing McGill as part of their moves to get down to the 53-player limit by Tuesday afternoon.

McGill seemed to help his cause in the first two weeks of the preseason by recording 3.5 sacks for the Vikings, but he did not play in the finale because of an ankle injury. It’s not clear if there will be an injury settlement involved in McGill’s departure.

McGill played in two games for the Vikings last year and has previously played for the Eagles, Chargers, Browns, and Colts. He has 35 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 46 career games.