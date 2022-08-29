Vikings discussing Alexander Mattison trade

Getty Images

The Vikings may be ready to trade backup running back Alexander Mattison.

At least 12 teams have spoken to the Vikings about the possibility of trading for Mattison, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Mattison, who is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, wants to be a starting running back, according to the report. That’s not going to happen as long as the Vikings have Dalvin Cook.

It’s unclear what the Vikings could get for Mattison, the report says they’d want a third- or fourth-round pick, but that’s a lot to ask for a running back who will soon be a free agent and undoubtedly wants a new contract with a significant raise over the $965,000 he’s scheduled to make this season.

Last year Mattison played in 16 games, with four starts in the four games Cook missed. Mattison totaled 134 carries for 491 yards and three touchdowns, plus 32 catches for 228 yards and one touchdown.