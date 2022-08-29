Vikings put Bisi Johnson on IR, release Tye Smith

Getty Images

The Vikings have announced the first set of roster moves they’ll make to pare their roster down to 53 players.

The team announced that wide receiver Bisi Johnson and defensive lineman T.Y. McGill have been placed on injured reserve. Reports earlier in the day indicated that McGill would be released, so the move is likely a precursor to letting him go with an injury settlement.

Johnson tore his ACL and will miss the entire season. It’s the second straight year that Johnson has lost to a torn ACL.

The Vikings also announced that they have released cornerback Tye Smith. Smith played in five games for the Vikings last year, but spent most of the season on the practice squad.

Tackle Timon Parris and wide receiver Myron Mitchell have been waived, which leaves the Vikings with 75 players. They’ll need to make 22 more moves by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.