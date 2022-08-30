49ers are keeping rookie Brock Purdy, cutting Nate Sudfeld

Getty Images

49ers General Manager John Lynch said Tuesday that rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has made the team’s 53-player roster. That means 49ers veteran quarterback Nate Sudfeld did not.

Purdy, the final selection in the 2022 NFL draft, will serve as the third quarterback behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. The news earlier this week of Garoppolo’s return on a reworked contract sealed the fate of Sudfeld despite his $2 million guaranteed salary.

Purdy went 30-of-49 for 346 yards with one touchdown and one interception in three preseason games. Sudfeld was 26-of-38 for 254 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Sudfeld, 28, has played four career regular-season games, all with the Eagles, but has made no starts.