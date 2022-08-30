Baker Mayfield reportedly said of Browns: “I’m going to f–k them up”

Posted by Mike Florio on August 30, 2022, 1:36 PM EDT
Baker Mayfield is fiery to a fault. It’s sometimes problematic. It’s always entertaining.

Most recently, Mayfield reportedly said to Bills preseason sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund of a looming game against the Browns in his first regular-season game as not a Brown, “I’m going to fuck them up.”

She reluctantly made the disclosure, in a roundabout way, during a visit to the Around The NFL podcast, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. After the Bills-Panthers preseason game, Frelund spoke to Mayfield.

“I walked up to him and said, ‘I’m so excited to see you, like, go kick some butt,’ I didn’t say that word,” she said. “’Go kick some butt, especially Week One, I like cannot wait.’ And he uses some expletives and I was like, ‘I just hope you’re like ready.’ He was like, ‘I’m gonna bleep them up.'”

She then confirmed that word she omitted had four letters and started with an F.

It’s not a surprise. Mayfield, even if he wasn’t habitually feisty, would reasonably be upset about how he was treated. They told him after the 2021 season that he’s their guy for 2022. Then they told him that he’s their guy, unless they find someone better. Then they leaked to Chris Mortensen of ESPN that they want an adult in the room at quarterback. Then they traded for Deshaun Watson and gave him a five-year, $230 million, fully-guaranteed contract.

So, yeah, he should be pissed. And no one should be surprised by what he said.

And no one should be surprised if he does what he said he’s going to do. He may even go back to Cleveland for a Progressive commercial during which he plants a Panthers flag at midfield.

12 responses to “Baker Mayfield reportedly said of Browns: “I’m going to f–k them up”

  3. This is the reason the Browns got rid of him. Now, if he loses to the Browns with the backup, where does he go from there? That chip on the shoulder nonsense is tiring when you were the number one pick and a Heisman winner. Same stuff he pulled when he left Texas Tech because he wasn’t anointed the starter.

  4. Poor guy. If he would have been an elite QB, he would have had an extension 2 years ago. Poor guy is good, just not great. His own fault he’s average, not the Browns.

  5. I hope he embarrasses them. What a floundering, failed organization. The mistake by the lake.

  6. This is literally why he didn’t work out in Cleveland. Very immature and thinks too highly of himself.

    He never would have been on NE’s draft board.

  7. I see ZERO problems with this statements if it is true. Some folks will cry about ‘sportsmanship’ or some crap like that. Screw that, revenge is fun and I hope Baker and the Panthers smoke the Clowns.

  8. It’s football, everybody is their guy until they find somebody better. Happens to hundreds of players every year as part of the business. I guess Mayfield should be an exception?

  10. Love the tude Baker! Refreshing that we dont get the robot speak. Now follow through please!

  11. Mayfield has shown himself to be a child, but his reaction here is 100% normal. Of course he wants to F-up the first team on the schedule. Of course it wants it more because it’s his former team. I’m sure Peyton Manning said the same thing behind closed doors when he played the Colts and Brady did when he played the Pats.

