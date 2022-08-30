Bears to release Mario Edwards

Getty Images

The Bears are moving on from one of their veteran defensive players.

Chicago is releasing defensive lineman Mario Edwards, a league source told PFT on Tuesday.

Edwards had signed a three-year deal with the Bears in March 2021, albeit under the team’s previous regime. He appeared in 12 games with one start in 2021, recording 2.0 sacks, a tackle for loss, five quarterback hits, and one pass defensed.

Edwards was a Raiders second-round pick in the 2015 draft. He played three seasons with Oakland before the club cut him in 2018 and he was claimed off waivers by the Giants. He then spent a season with New Orleans before signing with the Bears at the start of the 2020 season.

In 86 career games with 25 starts, Edwards has 16.5 career sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 35 quarterback hits.