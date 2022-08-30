Bears to release Nathan Peterman

Getty Images

The Bears are rolling with Trevor Siemian as their backup to Justin Fields.

Chicago is releasing quarterback Nathan Peterman, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. But the Bears do intend to bring Peterman back for their practice squad as their third quarterback.

Peterman signed with the Bears in May after being with the Raiders since 2018. He appeared in two games for Las Vegas between 2020 and 2021. He was 14-of-24 in the 2022 preseason for 178 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Peterman was a Bills fifth-round pick in 2017. He was 1-3 in his four starts, throwing three touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

Siemian signed a two-year deal with Chicago in March.