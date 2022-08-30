Bengals announce roster moves, including cutting Noah Spence, Trayvon Henderson

Getty Images

The Bengals have made their roster moves to reach the 53-player limit.

They placed linebacker Joe Bachie on the reserve/physically unable to perform list with a knee injury. He will have to miss at least four games before returning to the active roster.

The Bengals cut three vested veterans, with safety Trayvon Henderson, defensive end Noah Spence and receiver Mike D. Thomas all becoming free agents.

The team had a choice to make at punter and went with veteran Kevin Huber, who is entering his 14th season in Cincinnati. The Bengals picked Huber over Drue Chrisman.

Quarterback Jake Browning also was among those waived.

The others were LS Cal Adomitis, OT Devin Cochran, DT Domenique Davis, CB Javaris Davis, TE Nick Eubanks, OG Lamont Gaillard (injured), OG Nate Gilliam, LB Clarence Hicks, CB Delonte Hood, WR Trenton Irwin, DE Raymond Johnson III, LB Keandre Jones, WR Kwamie Lassiter II, TE Thaddeus Moss, OG Desmond Noel (injured), HB Jacques Patrick, WR Kendric Pryor, TE Justin Rigg, LB Tegray Scales, DT Tyler Shelvin and DT Tariqious Tisdale.