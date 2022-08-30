Bill Belichick: Cole Strange is very much moving in the right direction

Getty Images

Some were surprised when the Patriots picked offensive lineman Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick in this year’s draft — including Strange himself.

But the rookie has apparently acquitted himself well throughout his first offseason program and training camp with New England. Now Strange appears set to head into the regular season as New England’s starting left guard.

Head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Strange on Tuesday and had some positive things to say about the rookie’s progression.

“Cole has been out there every day. He’s taken a lot of snaps, a lot of reps, which he needs. He has learned from them and improved fundamentally and in a lot of areas,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Still has a ways to go. He’s seeing a different level of player than what he saw in college from a talent standpoint. In addition, there are more looks, more identification, more things that the defenses do to cause the offense problems. We’ve seen that in the preseason games from New York, Carolina, to Vegas, and the practices against Vegas and Carolina. The multiplicity of things that those teams did — more in practice than in the games, but some of it showed up in the games as well so the wheels are turning. Like they are for all rookies.

“Cole has done a good job of learning from situations, improving his techniques, improving his fundamentals, improving his communication. Still a long way to go. But very much moving in the right direction.”

The Patriots offensive line is one of the team’s question marks in 2022, its first season under the direction of Matt Patricia. But Strange seems to be on the up and up for the team as the Week One matchup with Miami draws closer.