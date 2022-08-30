Bills place cornerback Tre’Davious White on reserve/PUP list as part of effort to get to 53

Getty Images

The Bills have gotten their roster to 53 players with, as all teams now have. (Even if plenty still haven’t announced their transactions.)

The most significant move is that cornerback Tre'Davious White has been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. He’ll miss at least the first four weeks of the season. White suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving night against the Saints.

The Bills also released the following players: quarterback Matt Barkley, offensive lineman Greg Mancz, offensive lineman Luke Tenuta, offensive lineman Alec Anderson, running back Raheem Blackshear, running back Duke Johnson, receiver Tanner Gentry, receiver Isaiah Hodgins, tight end O.J. Howard, defensive end Mike Love, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, defensive tackle Prince Emili, defensive tackle C.J. Brewer, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, defensive back Nick McCloud, and defensive back Ja'Marcus Ingram.

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou was released with an injury settlement, and linebacker Andre Smith was place on the reserve/suspended list.

The release of Matt Barkley leaves the Bills with two quarterbacks on the active roster — Josh Allen and Case Keenum.