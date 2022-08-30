Bills place cornerback Tre’Davious White on reserve/PUP list as part of effort to get to 53

Posted by Mike Florio on August 30, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

The Bills have gotten their roster to 53 players with, as all teams now have. (Even if plenty still haven’t announced their transactions.)

The most significant move is that cornerback Tre'Davious White has been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. He’ll miss at least the first four weeks of the season. White suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving night against the Saints.

The Bills also released the following players: quarterback Matt Barkley, offensive lineman Greg Mancz, offensive lineman Luke Tenuta, offensive lineman Alec Anderson, running back Raheem Blackshear, running back Duke Johnson, receiver Tanner Gentry, receiver Isaiah Hodgins, tight end O.J. Howard, defensive end Mike Love, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, defensive tackle Prince Emili, defensive tackle C.J. Brewer, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, defensive back Nick McCloud, and defensive back Ja'Marcus Ingram.

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou was released with an injury settlement, and linebacker Andre Smith was place on the reserve/suspended list.

The release of Matt Barkley leaves the Bills with two quarterbacks on the active roster — Josh Allen and Case Keenum.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Bills place cornerback Tre’Davious White on reserve/PUP list as part of effort to get to 53

  1. Dang was hoping he’s ready – luckily we have one of the deepest rosters and our CB’s have been tested by one of the better WR groups in the leaguer daily.

    Next man up- we don’t use excuses

  3. I bet Blackshear and McCloud get claimed, and that Hodgins and Johnson sign with other teams.

  4. Honestly hard to take this guy seriously as if we ever did, but still. Man gonna be a long year for him. Good luck on those sales numbers though.

  5. touchback6 says:
    August 30, 2022 at 4:55 pm
    Look at all these cuts.

    CAP HELL!

    ———

    Do you not realize that every team needs to get down to a 53 man roster?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.