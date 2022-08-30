Brian Robinson back in Commanders’ facility

Getty Images

Commanders running back Brian Robinson is back at the team facility, just days after he was shot twice in a carjacking.

The team released video of Robinson, on crutches and with a bandage around his knee, entering the facility and being greeted by head coach Ron Rivera and others.

“Good to be back in the building, for real,” Robinson told Rivera.

A rookie third-round draft pick out of Alabama, Robinson had a strong preseason and appeared to have earned the starting running back job until he was shot over the weekend. Although the Commanders are unsure when Robinson will be cleared to return, they kept him on their initial 53-man roster, suggesting they think he will be able to play early in the regular season.

A bullet passed through Robinson’s knee without doing serious damage to any ligaments, tendons or bones.