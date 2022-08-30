Brian Robinson back in Commanders’ facility

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 30, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT
Washington Commanders v Baltimore Ravens
Commanders running back Brian Robinson is back at the team facility, just days after he was shot twice in a carjacking.

The team released video of Robinson, on crutches and with a bandage around his knee, entering the facility and being greeted by head coach Ron Rivera and others.

“Good to be back in the building, for real,” Robinson told Rivera.

A rookie third-round draft pick out of Alabama, Robinson had a strong preseason and appeared to have earned the starting running back job until he was shot over the weekend. Although the Commanders are unsure when Robinson will be cleared to return, they kept him on their initial 53-man roster, suggesting they think he will be able to play early in the regular season.

A bullet passed through Robinson’s knee without doing serious damage to any ligaments, tendons or bones.

11 responses to “Brian Robinson back in Commanders’ facility

  3. Ecstatic hes already back in the building, and he’s on the 53 so it looks like hes still in for a major role this season, best case scenario mainly for himself but also the team!

  4. I don’t know if he’s lucky or unlucky. I also don’t know if there’s something in the water making us Americans mean, cruel and sadistic.

  5. Wow, he is really lucky!! How does a bullet pass through a knee without out doing any real damage to bones, ligaments or cartilage? Glad he is doing ok!!!

  6. Brian Robinson is lucky that his football career has been saved but even luckier that he is still alive. Best of luck to the young man except when playing my team!

  9. I wonder how this can all be true….So he was shot twice with one bullet going through his knee, but not hitting ANYTHING? Ahd he’s back at the Commanders facility?

    It’s great news, but literally too good to be actually true.

  10. Fingers crossed it’s start the season on IR and only missing 4-6 weeks. Looking forward to seeing this guy run and I’m not a fan of Washington

  11. Get Well soon from us Eagle fans! I’ll be rooting for ya 15 games a year.. remember Rook,in Philly the more we boo you is the better player you are..Speedy recovery!!

