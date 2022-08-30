Brian Robinson is on Commanders initial 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Commanders have set their initial 53-man roster and it includes running back Brian Robinson.

Robinson was shot twice while fighting off an attempted armed robbery on Sunday. He was released from the hospital on Monday and went to see the team’s doctors on Tuesday. He could still go on the non-football injury list, which would keep him out for the first four games of the season, and head coach Ron Rivera could shed more light on the team’s plans when he speaks to reporters later on Tuesday.

The Commanders waived or released tackle Alex Akingbulu, defensive tackle David Bada, tight end Kendall Blanton, running back Reggie Bonnafon, defensive end William Bradley-King, defensive tackle Tyler Clark, wide receiver Matt Cole, cornerback Corn Elder, wide receiver Alex Erickson, safety Ferrod Gardner, defensive tackle Justin Hamilton, tight end Jake Hausmann, linebacker Khaleke Hudson, cornerback Danny Johnson, guard Nolan Laufenberg, guard Wes Martin, wide receiver Kyric McGowan, wide receiver Marken Michel, tackle Aaron Monteiro, cornerback Dejuan Neal, defensive end Jacub Panasiuk, safety Steven Parker, running back Jaret Patterson, center Jon Toth, and linebacker Tre Walker.

In addition to the cuts, the Commanders have placed tackle Willie Beavers, cornerback Josh Drayden and center Keith Ismael on injured reserve. None of the three will be eligible to be activated because they did not make the cut to 53 players with the team.