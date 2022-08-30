Brian Robinson out of hospital, meeting with team doctors Tuesday

USA Today Sports

Commanders running back Brian Robinson is set to be back at the team’s facility on Tuesday.

Robinson was shot twice as the target of an attempted armed robbery on Sunday and John Keim of ESPN.com reports that Robinson was released from the hospital on Monday. He is set to meet with team doctors as he puts together a plan for his rehabilitation and return to the football field.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said on Monday that there is no timeline for that return, but that there’s no sign that Robinson will have to miss the entire season.

The meeting with doctors will likely determine whether the Commanders make a roster move with Robinson on Tuesday. Placing him on the non-football injury list would leave him unable to play for the first four games of the season.