Broncos cut Josh Johnson

August 30, 2022
Quarterback Josh Johnson has spent time with almost half of the teams in the NFL and he will have a chance to add to that total in the coming days.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos are releasing Johnson. It’s one of the moves they’ll make to set an initial 53-man roster by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Johnson signed with the Broncos in March and was competing to be Russell Wilson‘s backup in Denver. Brett Rypien now has that role, but the Broncos could move in another direction as teams sort out their rosters over the next few days.

The Broncos were Johnson’s 14th team and he’s also played in the AAF, UFL and XFL over the course of his career.

  2. He’s fantastic. I recommend folks check out his career ….and NOT done yet!!!

  3. There needs to be a 30for30 made on him and his unprecedented career. I’ve been a fan of his game since he was in college.

  5. I love the grinders. Guys who just have no quite in them. Their careers make for great stories. Not full of glory but he should have enough money to enjoy his life.

  6. Gotta love the guys persistence. It didn’t work out with the Broncos, but you can’t help but root for a guy who works that hard.

  7. Guys had a great career in the nfl, it’s impossible not to pull for a guy like Josh.

