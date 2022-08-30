Broncos to trade Malik Reed to Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers are picking up an edge defender.

Pittsburgh has traded for outside linebacker Malik Reed, according to agent Mike McCartney.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Steelers will send the Broncos late draft-pick compensation.

Reed entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He signed a $2.443 million restricted free agent tender back in April.

In 2021, Reed recorded 5.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits in 14 games with 13 starts.

Reed has appeared in 45 career games with 34 starts, recording 15.0 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 30 QB hits. He also has three career forced fumbles, four passes defensed, and two fumble returns.

Reed should provide some quality depth behind edge rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.