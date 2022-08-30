Browns cutting Josh Rosen

The Browns are moving on from one of their backup quarterback candidates.

Cleveland is cutting Josh Rosen, according to multiple reports.

Rosen, the 10th overall pick of the 2018 draft, joined the Browns in July as the team’s fourth quarterback behind Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, and Josh Dobbs.

Watson’s suspension begins on Tuesday. Brissett is set to start Cleveland’s first 11 games of the season. With Rosen off the roster, Dobbs is now slated to be the club’s backup after a strong preseason.

Rosen could come back on the practice squad as the Browns’ third quarterback. But the team could also look elsewhere for another signal-caller.

Since the Cardinals drafted him in 2018, Rosen has also spent time with the Dolphins, Buccaneers, 49ers, and Falcons.

He’s appeared in 24 games with 16 starts, completing 54 percent of his passes for 2,864 yards with 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

  4. I’m tired of a QB having his job handed to him based on his name or the name of the College he went to. Josh Dobbs passes the eye test. He puts the ball in tight windows and has the passion and smarts to win. They should be announcing his name as the week 1 starter. Neither of the 2 QB options have proven anything yet in the NFL. Dobbs has the most upside. Rosen…I don’t even get why that guy was ever drafted. His nickname should be Skittles…because he looks scared out there.

  6. Garrett Gilbert was the best backup QB the Browns had that never got to play. I hope they don’t make the same mistake with Josh Dobbs. There’s too many big ego’s in this league and teams who cater to them. In MLB, if a pitcher is struggling, they have 4-5 other options they can bring in at any moment…and more importantly…they do. I don’t see a reason the Browns can’t do the same thing. They should all have a short leash if they’re not winning games.

