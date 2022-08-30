Browns cutting Josh Rosen

Getty Images

The Browns are moving on from one of their backup quarterback candidates.

Cleveland is cutting Josh Rosen, according to multiple reports.

Rosen, the 10th overall pick of the 2018 draft, joined the Browns in July as the team’s fourth quarterback behind Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, and Josh Dobbs.

Watson’s suspension begins on Tuesday. Brissett is set to start Cleveland’s first 11 games of the season. With Rosen off the roster, Dobbs is now slated to be the club’s backup after a strong preseason.

Rosen could come back on the practice squad as the Browns’ third quarterback. But the team could also look elsewhere for another signal-caller.

Since the Cardinals drafted him in 2018, Rosen has also spent time with the Dolphins, Buccaneers, 49ers, and Falcons.

He’s appeared in 24 games with 16 starts, completing 54 percent of his passes for 2,864 yards with 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.