Browns put Deshaun Watson on suspended list, set 53-man roster

Posted by Josh Alper on August 30, 2022, 1:56 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s 11-game suspension is underway.

The Browns placed Watson on the suspended list on Tuesday as they set their initial 53-man roster. He will not be permitted to practice with the team until November 14th and cannot play in a game until the Browns travel to Houston to face the Texans on December 4.

Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs are the quarterbacks on the 53-man roster in Cleveland. The Browns released quarterback Josh Rosen on Tuesday.

Running back John Kelly was also released. The Browns waived linebackers Dakota Allen and Willie Harvey Jr.; wide receivers Daylen Baldwin, Mike Harley Jr. and Easop Winston; tight ends Miller Forristall, Nakia Griffin-Stewart and Zaire Mitchell-Paden; offensive linemen Blake Hance, Brock Hoffman, David Moore Jr., and Alex Taylor; cornerbacks Shaun Jolly and Herb Miller; safety Lavert Hill; defensive tackle Roderick PerryII; and fullback Johnny Stanton IV.

