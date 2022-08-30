Buccaneers to waive Tyler Johnson

Getty Images

With a crowded receivers room, the Buccaneers are moving on from one of their significant contributors over the past two seasons.

Tampa Bay is waiving Tyler Johnson, according to multiple reports.

A 2020 fifth-round pick, Johnson appeared in all 17 games last season with three starts. He caught 36 passes for 360 yards. He was on the field for 52 percent of the Bucs’ offensive snaps and 19 percent of special teams snaps.

As a rookie, Johnson caught 12 passes for 169 yards with two touchdowns.

The Buccaneers have Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, and Julio Jones at the top of their receiver depth chart. Moving on from Johnson means Scotty Miller or Deven Thompkins may end up on the initial 53-man roster.