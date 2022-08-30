Bullet passed through Brian Robinson’s knee without damaging ligaments, tendons or bones

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 30, 2022, 1:33 PM EDT
Washington Commanders Training Camp
Getty Images

It may seem strange to describe Commanders running back Brian Robinson as “lucky” after he was minding his own business in his car when two carjackers shot him, but the details of the shooting do suggest that luck was on his side.

Although he was struck twice, Robinson appears to have avoided any major injuries that would affect his football career. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, a bullet passed through his knee without doing any significant damage to ligaments, tendons or bones.

An NFL running back who gets shot in the knee could easily have his career ended, and yet Robinson is remaining on the active 53-player roster. That suggests the Commanders’ medical staff thinks he’ll be ready to play soon.

That’s great news for the team, and even better news for Robinson, who faced a situation that could have been career-ending or even life-ending, and came out of it largely OK.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Bullet passed through Brian Robinson’s knee without damaging ligaments, tendons or bones

  1. I’m looking at my knee right now and I don’t feel anything that isn’t ligaments, tendons, or bones. I had no idea there was so much empty space in there.

  3. Amazing

    So great to hear a story like this for a change.

    Further good luck to you Mr. Robinson!

  4. The GM is Kwesi says:
    August 30, 2022 at 1:39 pm
    I’m looking at my knee right now and I don’t feel anything that isn’t ligaments, tendons, or bones. I had no idea there was so much empty space in there.

    I had 80% of cartilage taken out. My knee bone on bone.

  6. Sometimes people get blessed, and this is quite the blessing for this young man. I hope he makes a full and speedy recovery. What a story.

  7. “Robinson is remaining on the active 53-player roster. That suggests the Commanders’ medical staff thinks he’ll be ready to play soon.”
    ————-
    Its not so much they think he’ll be ready soon it’s that they have to carry him on the 53 before placing him on IR otherwise it ends his season. Their not saying or thinking he will be back soon, their thinking he may be back eventually this year.

  8. Good for him! Now find these guys and put them away for life for intentionally shooting another person. Enough of these light 5 to 10 year punishments.

  11. Man if that doesn’t give you a different perspective/level of focus I don’t know what does. Wish him the best and hope to see a bright career from him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.