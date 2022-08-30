Bullet passed through Brian Robinson’s knee without damaging ligaments, tendons or bones

Getty Images

It may seem strange to describe Commanders running back Brian Robinson as “lucky” after he was minding his own business in his car when two carjackers shot him, but the details of the shooting do suggest that luck was on his side.

Although he was struck twice, Robinson appears to have avoided any major injuries that would affect his football career. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, a bullet passed through his knee without doing any significant damage to ligaments, tendons or bones.

An NFL running back who gets shot in the knee could easily have his career ended, and yet Robinson is remaining on the active 53-player roster. That suggests the Commanders’ medical staff thinks he’ll be ready to play soon.

That’s great news for the team, and even better news for Robinson, who faced a situation that could have been career-ending or even life-ending, and came out of it largely OK.