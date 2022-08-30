C.J. Goodwin cut, Damone Clark to NFI as Cowboys set 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Cowboys have set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season.

As previously noted, it does not include a kicker or a backup quarterback as the team released kicker Brett Maher and three quarterbacks — Will Grier, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci — on Tuesday. They also parted ways with long snapper Jake McQuaide, but he, Maher and at least one of the quarterbacks are likely to return once the team makes other roster moves.

Cornerback C.J. Goodwin could also find himself in that category. He has appeared in 52 games as a core special teamer in Dallas the last four years.

Those future roster moves are expected to include placing left tackle Tyron Smith and wide receiver James Washington on injured reserve. Linebacker Damone Clark, who was a fifth-round pick this year, went on the non-football injury list Tuesday and will not be able to play in the first four games of the season.

In addition to the moves mentioned above, the Cowboys also waived or released offensive linemen Issac Alarcon, Aviante Collins, James Empey, Braylon Jones, Alec Lindstrom, and Amon Simon; defensive linemen Josiah Bronson, Markaviest Bryant, Mika Tafua, and Carlos Watkins; defensive backs Tyler Coyle, Juanyeh Thomas and Isaac Taylor-Stuart; wide receivers Dontario Drummond, Brandon Smith and T.J. Vasher; linebackers Storey Jackson and Malik Jefferson; running backs Malik Davis and Aaron Shampklin; and tight end Sean McKeon.