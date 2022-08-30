Cardinals cut Trace McSorley

Getty Images

Trace McSorley has not made the cut to 53 players in Arizona.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McSorley is among the players the Cardinals are letting go as they set their initial roster for the 2022 season. Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy are the other quarterbacks with the NFC West team.

McSorley signed with the Cardinals while he was on the Ravens practice squad last year. He did not appear in any games with Arizona, but did make three appearances in two seasons with the Ravens. He was 3-of-10 for 90 yards and a touchdown in those games.

The Cardinals could bring McSorley back to the practice squad as a third quarterback with knowledge of their offense.