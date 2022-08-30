Chargers announce moves to get down to 53 players on active roster

Getty Images

The Chargers have officially reached the 53-man roster limit on cutdown day.

The following players were waived by the Chargers, meaning they’ll go on waivers for other teams to put in claims tomorrow: Zack Bailey, Michael Bandy, Trevon Bradford, Andrew Brown, Leddie Brown, Cole Christiansen, Jamal Davis II, Ben DeLuca, Emeke Egbule, Joe Gaziano, Kemon Hall, Ryan Hunter, Michael Jacquet, Hunter Kampmoyer, Carlo Kemp, Erik Krommenhoek, Raheem Layne, Tyreek Maddox-Williams, Kevin Marks Jr., Jason Moore Jr., Gabe Nabers, Joe Reed, Foster Sarell, Brandon Sebastian and Mark Webb Jr.

The Chargers also released Christian Covington, a veteran defensive lineman who is not eligible for waivers. And they waived/injured tight end Sage Surratt, meaning when he goes unclaimed on waivers tomorrow he’ll either revert to the Chargers’ injured reserve or reach an injury settlement with the team.

All rosters must be down to 53 players by the end of business today. Follow the action on our NFL 53-man roster cutdown tracker.