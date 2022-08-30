Chiefs cut Josh Gordon

Getty Images

Josh Gordon didn’t make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster.

Gordon, the veteran who was once among the NFL’s best wide receivers, is being cut today, according to multiple reports.

Despite trading Tyreek Hill to Miami, the Chiefs had a competitive wide receiver room in camp, with several players competing for the No. 5 spot behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie Skyy Moore. Gordon didn’t make the cut.

Since leading the NFL in receiving yards as a 22-year-old on a bad team in Cleveland in 2013, Gordon has been suspended, traded and cut multiple times. Gordon has played in just 45 games over the last eight seasons, and it’s possible that he has played his last NFL game.

All NFL teams must get down to 53 players on their rosters today. Follow all the cuts on our NFL roster cutdown tracker.