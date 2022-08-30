Colts release Phillip Lindsay

Getty Images

The Colts are moving on from one of their veteran running backs.

Indianapolis has released Phillip Lindsay, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Lindsay signed a one-year deal with the Colts in May. He spent 10 games with the Texans last season before he was released in November. He then played four games with the Dolphins. In all, he rushed for 249 yards with one touchdown and caught four passes for 45 yards in 2021.

Lindsay played his first three seasons with the Broncos, rushing for 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons. He was a Pro Bowler as an undrafted rookie in 2018.

Lindsay recorded 16 carries for 55 yards in this year’s preseason.

The Colts have Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines at the top of their running backs group.