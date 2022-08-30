Colts remove Shaquille Leonard from PUP list, reduce roster to 53

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard will be eligible to play the first four games of the 2022 season.

As part of the moves to get the roster to 53 players, Indianapolis moved Leonard from the active/physically unable to perform list to the active roster.

Leonard was sidelined during training camp after undergoing back surgery in June.

Even though he’s now off the PUP list, there’s no guarantee he’ll be ready to play in the Colts season opener against the Texans. Head coach Frank Reich has said the linebacker will need time to work his way back to 100 percent. Leonard will now have the opportunity to do so in practice.

Additionally, the Colts announced they’ve released receiver Keke Coutee, offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, linebacker Brandon King, running back Phillip Lindsay, defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh, and safety Will Redmond.

Indianapolis waived defensive tackle Curtis Brooks, cornerback Anthony Chesley, defensive end Kameron Cline, quarterback Jack Coan, defensive back Marcel Dabo, receiver Ethan Fernea, receiver DeMichael Harris, tight end Michael Jacobson, tight end Nikola Kalinic, offensive tackle Jordan Murray, receiver Samson Nacua, running back D’Vonte Price, linebacker Forrest Rhyne, guard Josh Seltzner, linebacker James Skalsi, cornerback Marvell Tell, offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark, linebacker Sterling Weatherford, cornerback Chris Wilcox, defensive tackle Chris Williams, and running back Ty’Son Williams.

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez and safety Armani Watts have both been placed on injured reserve.