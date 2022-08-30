Cowboys to release Brett Maher, but he’s likely to be back before Week 1

Getty Images

The Cowboys are set to go without a kicker on their initial 53-man roster, but they are unlikely to be missing one for long.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys are releasing Brett Maher on Tuesday. Gehlken adds that he is likely to rejoin the team after they make other roster moves following Tuesday’s cuts.

If teams want players to be eligible for a return from injured reserve, they must not be placed on the list before the cut to 53 players. The Cowboys are expected to carry wide receiver James Washington and tackle Tyron Smith on their 53-man roster before moving them to injured reserve.

Maher kicked for the Cowboys in 2018 and 2019 and returned to the club a few weeks ago.