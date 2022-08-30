Cowboys will cut Cooper Rush, Will Grier, but likely to bring at least one back

Getty Images

The Cowboys are going without a kicker on their initial 53-man roster and they’re also going without a backup quarterback.

According to multiple reports, the team is releasing Cooper Rush and waiving Will Grier on Tuesday. Dak Prescott is unlikely to be without a backup for long, however.

Those reports also indicate that the Cowboys plan to bring at least one of the quarterbacks back in the near future. The Cowboys need roster spots for players like Tyron Smith and James Washington who will be going on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players takes place.

Rush has been in the Cowboys organization since 2017 outside of a brief stint with the Giants in 2020. He made his first NFL start last season.

Grier joined the Cowboys as a waiver claim last September. He made two starts for the Panthers in 2019.