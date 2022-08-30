Denzel Mims remains a Jet after cut to 53 players

Getty Images

Wide receiver Denzel Mims asked the Jets to trade him last week, but he remains a member of the team on Tuesday.

Mims was not one of the 27 players moved off of the active roster when the team announced their full set of transactions on cutdown day. Head coach Robert Saleh said on Sunday that he considers Mims one of the team’s top six wideouts and that Mims wasn’t going anywhere “as far as I’m concerned.”

Braxton Berrios, Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson, and Jeff Smith were the other wideouts to make the initial 53-man roster.

While Mims stuck, the team did waive tackle Chuma Edoga and tight end Trevon Wesco. Both players were 2019 draft picks and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is now the only player from that draft class who is still on the roster.

The Jets placed fullback Nick Bawden on injured reserve. They also waived or released cornerbacks Javelin Guidry, Rachad Wildgoose, and Isaiah Dunn; defensive linemen Tanzel Smart, Bradlee Anae, Jabari Zuniga, and Jonathan Marshall; linebackers Marcell Harris, Del'Shawn Phillips, Hamsah Nasirildeen, and DQ Thomas; offensive linemen Conor McDermott, Ross Pierschbacher, Grant Hermanns, and Chris Glaser; quarterback Chris Streveler; running backs Tevin Coleman and La'Mical Perine; safeties Will Parks and Jason Pinnock; tight end Kenny Yeboah; and wide receivers Tarik Black, Irvin Charles, and Calvin Jackson.